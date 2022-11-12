 Skip to content

D'LIRIUM update for 12 November 2022

Beta-19.27

Share · View all patches · Build 9923939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused presents to disappear during Christmas event
  • Fixed incorrect presents spawn on the level during Christmas event
  • Fixed incorrect depth setup of some snowmans
  • Fixed a bug that caused the snowman's head not to break the window
  • Fixed a bug that allowed snowmans to kill the player during the intro
  • Fixed conveyors not moving the snowmans
  • Fixed and reworked conveyors

