- Fixed a bug that caused presents to disappear during Christmas event
- Fixed incorrect presents spawn on the level during Christmas event
- Fixed incorrect depth setup of some snowmans
- Fixed a bug that caused the snowman's head not to break the window
- Fixed a bug that allowed snowmans to kill the player during the intro
- Fixed conveyors not moving the snowmans
- Fixed and reworked conveyors
D'LIRIUM update for 12 November 2022
Beta-19.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
D'lirium Content Depot 670161
