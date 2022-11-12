《Your Blight November 12 Evening Patch History》

- Changed the unlock time of the exit on the stairs side of the 'Non-Parisian Cemetery'.
- Fixed an error where, when 'Ephemeral Snake' joined the party in the Cathedral of Charity, the npc could kill the Ephemeral Snake.
- Fixed the phenomenon that the recipe remained while making the item.
- Fixes an issue where 'Allercia' abnormally disappears intermittently in 'Wizard's Residence'.
Your Blight update for 12 November 2022
