Your Blight update for 12 November 2022

《Your Blight November 12 Evening Patch History》

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the unlock time of the exit on the stairs side of the 'Non-Parisian Cemetery'.
  • Fixed an error where, when 'Ephemeral Snake' joined the party in the Cathedral of Charity, the npc could kill the Ephemeral Snake.
  • Fixed the phenomenon that the recipe remained while making the item.
  • Fixes an issue where 'Allercia' abnormally disappears intermittently in 'Wizard's Residence'.

