Patch notes: v0.6.125 (2022.11.12)

v0.6.125 (2022.11.12)
- [UI/UX] Hovering the device or object name will show a tooltip with the codex entry
- [UI/UX] Hide fully maxed out workers from ML Booth selection
- [Tech] Improve translation validation
- [Bug] Fix cats wouldn't ride a cleaning bot that was under direct control
- [Bug] Fix Cooldown procedure would set very low framerate and wouldn't unset it correctly
- [Bug] Fix grounded beings would treat storages in different sections unreachable, even if those sections were reachable through a teleporter
Changed files in this update