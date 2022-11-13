 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 13 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.125 (2022.11.12)

Share · View all patches · Build 9923860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.125 (2022.11.12)

  • [UI/UX] Hovering the device or object name will show a tooltip with the codex entry
  • [UI/UX] Hide fully maxed out workers from ML Booth selection
  • [Tech] Improve translation validation
  • [Bug] Fix cats wouldn't ride a cleaning bot that was under direct control
  • [Bug] Fix Cooldown procedure would set very low framerate and wouldn't unset it correctly
  • [Bug] Fix grounded beings would treat storages in different sections unreachable, even if those sections were reachable through a teleporter

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link