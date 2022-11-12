- Increase the variation range and detail of prices
- Set the price update frequency to a fixed 15 days period
- Add missing superfreighter AI ship template
- Fix inverted A/Q keys in default bindings
- Fix mouse drag breaking down below 20fps
- Fix rare crash on click
Astral Shipwright update for 12 November 2022
1.03 - Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update