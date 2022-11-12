 Skip to content

Astral Shipwright update for 12 November 2022

1.03 - Hotfix

Build 9923809

  • Increase the variation range and detail of prices
  • Set the price update frequency to a fixed 15 days period
  • Add missing superfreighter AI ship template
  • Fix inverted A/Q keys in default bindings
  • Fix mouse drag breaking down below 20fps
  • Fix rare crash on click

