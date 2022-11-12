Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #6

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where hovering over controller icons in Email tips could cause the game to crash
- Fixed a bug where the "…" character wasn't being displayed properly
- Fixed a bug where the text on the Stats Menu could overlap with the buttons
- Fixed a bug where the buttons on the Stats Menu were offset incorrectly if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, or Vietnamese
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash when changing the resolution on the Stats Menu
- Fixed a typo in the Polish localization
Changed files in this update