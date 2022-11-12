Early Access Update 2 - Further Bug Fixes and Improvements

Changelog:
- Fixed bug that multiple buses parked on one parking space
- Fixed a bug that buses could never reach their parking spot
- Fixed bug that buses got stuck on the way to the garage / gas station / car wash
- Fixed bug that buses got stuck in the fence
- Fixed bug that buses have blocked each other
- Fixed bug with articulated buses that sometimes the joint was rigid or sunk into the ground
- Fixed a bug that you could not zoom in on the map anymore
- Fixed a bug that in rare cases the map disappeared when zooming in close and you only saw a gray screen
- Fixed a bug that in rare cases the game froze during time jumps
- Fixed a bug where sub-schedules could be created for public service lines
- Fixed bug that in rare cases in the main menu when clicking on a button the UI was hidden
- Reduced autosave frequency (in the future there will be a function to set the interval in the settings)
- Missing translations added
- Several small bug fixes
Changed files in this update