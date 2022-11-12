 Skip to content

City Bus Manager update for 12 November 2022

Early Access Update 2 - Further Bug Fixes and Improvements

Build 9923719

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed bug that multiple buses parked on one parking space
  • Fixed a bug that buses could never reach their parking spot
  • Fixed bug that buses got stuck on the way to the garage / gas station / car wash
  • Fixed bug that buses got stuck in the fence
  • Fixed bug that buses have blocked each other
  • Fixed bug with articulated buses that sometimes the joint was rigid or sunk into the ground
  • Fixed a bug that you could not zoom in on the map anymore
  • Fixed a bug that in rare cases the map disappeared when zooming in close and you only saw a gray screen
  • Fixed a bug that in rare cases the game froze during time jumps
  • Fixed a bug where sub-schedules could be created for public service lines
  • Fixed bug that in rare cases in the main menu when clicking on a button the UI was hidden
  • Reduced autosave frequency (in the future there will be a function to set the interval in the settings)
  • Missing translations added
  • Several small bug fixes

