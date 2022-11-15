 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 15 November 2022

Joyous Japan DLC Launch & Overhauled Nudge/Tilt Mechanics

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Joyous Japan DLC!

New Nudging/Tilt System

  • Physics/Gameplay wise the new system is identical to the old, the main difference is the timing.
  • Previously the game allowed you to nudge the table every 0.7 seconds before a tilt would occur.
  • The new system now allows for 3 nudges. Each one has it's own timer of 1.2 seconds. If all 3 are on cooldown and you try to nudge a 4th time, the table will be tilted.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

