Mushroom Card RPG update for 12 November 2022

v1.065 "Use Item"

Build 9923557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature

  • New Act Element "Use Item", "Use Item" will list all items in player's backpack as options, when a certain item is chosen, it will activate its corresponding act.

Bugfix

  • Time-related inputs are invalid in Marcos.

