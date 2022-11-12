 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bloody Efforts update for 12 November 2022

HOTFIX 1.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9923521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Matchmaking - fix the bug which cause to longer queue time.
  • Rock Growth - decrease base root time: 1.5 -> 1.2 seconds.
  • Daemon (3) - decrease damage: 2 -> 1.5, decrease self damage 1 -> 0.75

Changed files in this update

Depot 1705411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link