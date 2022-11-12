HOTFIX 1.9

Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Matchmaking - fix the bug which cause to longer queue time.
- Rock Growth - decrease base root time: 1.5 -> 1.2 seconds.
- Daemon (3) - decrease damage: 2 -> 1.5, decrease self damage 1 -> 0.75
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update