Clip maker update for 12 November 2022

+ 77 animations

I have made by your requests:

Free Animation DLC update:

  • 60 Scared animations

  • 17 Yoga animations

  • Music DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2207370/Music_for_Clip_maker/

