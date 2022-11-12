 Skip to content

Dragon Fury update for 12 November 2022

It's Cowboy Time!

Share · View all patches · Build 9923329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new Western Saloon Stage and a bunch of cowboys and cowgirls!

Play as a cowboy, bandit, sheriff, and 2 cowgirls

