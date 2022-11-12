 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 12 November 2022

Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9923164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with player seeming to grow taller.
  • Can no longer change pitch on the camera for third person perspective in a vehicle.
  • Can now scroll view in or out while in third person perspective in a vehicle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link