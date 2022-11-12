- Fixed issue with player seeming to grow taller.
- Can no longer change pitch on the camera for third person perspective in a vehicle.
- Can now scroll view in or out while in third person perspective in a vehicle.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 12 November 2022
Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update