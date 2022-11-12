 Skip to content

Crazy Cube Adventure update for 12 November 2022

New Version Of Game! V 0.17!

Share · View all patches · Build 9923124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added music to the game!
  • Added Animation and sound of death!
  • All levels completely redesigned!
  • Added boss!
  • Slight interface changes!

