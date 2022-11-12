 Skip to content

Dark Adaption Playtest update for 12 November 2022

Update - Version 0.66.0 (Beta Playtest)

Fixes

  • Dead player could not switch through ship cameras.
  • Player died event was repeatedly called, causing all sorts of problems.
  • Dead player could not open ingame menu.
  • Mission terminal screen was rendered in front helmet camera display.
  • Scanner had no tooltip.
  • Dead player could leave the game, then join again.
  • Fixed a serious bug, where alien would stand at a position and do nothing, then teleport to another position and move again.

Features

  • Added a tutorial terminal in the lobby, where players can watch short video clips on how to play the game.
  • In-game menu now shows the gamecode of current game.
  • Game state (open, running, finished) is now recorded over the course of a game, which lets us record other stats in the future.

