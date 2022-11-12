Update - Version 0.66.0 (Beta Playtest)

Fixes
- Dead player could not switch through ship cameras.
- Player died event was repeatedly called, causing all sorts of problems.
- Dead player could not open ingame menu.
- Mission terminal screen was rendered in front helmet camera display.
- Scanner had no tooltip.
- Dead player could leave the game, then join again.
- Fixed a serious bug, where alien would stand at a position and do nothing, then teleport to another position and move again.
Features
- Added a tutorial terminal in the lobby, where players can watch short video clips on how to play the game.
- In-game menu now shows the gamecode of current game.
- Game state (open, running, finished) is now recorded over the course of a game, which lets us record other stats in the future.
