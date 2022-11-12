Update version 1.1

What's New in version 1.1
- fixed a bug which was showing the love interest in the "Home Sweet Home" ending when Apolimesho is interrogating Samael
- fixed a bug related to protagonist black hair during Tara's sex scenes
