Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight update for 12 November 2022

Update version 1.1

What's New in version 1.1

  • fixed a bug which was showing the love interest in the "Home Sweet Home" ending when Apolimesho is interrogating Samael
  • fixed a bug related to protagonist black hair during Tara's sex scenes

