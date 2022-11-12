 Skip to content

Angry Angus update for 12 November 2022

Hotfix 2

Build 9922764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Prevented pickups from falling below the ground or rising above the camera
Fixed "Scare Car" mode always being enabled.

