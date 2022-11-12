 Skip to content

Your Blight update for 12 November 2022

《Your Blight November 12 Afternoon Patch Details》

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the phenomenon that knights appeared when opposing the abandoned post
  • Fixed the phenomenon that the Red Day Stone Statue event did not work properly
  • Fixed an issue where movement routes were not possible due to initialization of some event locations
  • Modify the placement of certain maps.
  • Fixed the phenomenon that the bleeding did not burst
  • Fixed an issue where the npc professor could not be attacked in Sloth's Nightmare.
  • Fixed a phenomenon in which the eye effect continued after clearing the nightmare of sloth and returning

