- Fixed the phenomenon that knights appeared when opposing the abandoned post
- Fixed the phenomenon that the Red Day Stone Statue event did not work properly
- Fixed an issue where movement routes were not possible due to initialization of some event locations
- Modify the placement of certain maps.
- Fixed the phenomenon that the bleeding did not burst
- Fixed an issue where the npc professor could not be attacked in Sloth's Nightmare.
- Fixed a phenomenon in which the eye effect continued after clearing the nightmare of sloth and returning
Your Blight update for 12 November 2022
《Your Blight November 12 Afternoon Patch Details》
Patchnotes via Steam Community
