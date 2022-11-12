Patch Notes v0.76

New:
- Added the swamp dungeon
- The swamp dungeon focuses on disease and poison. Maps will be large and winding.
- Enemies will spread weak and poison, heal frequently, and bring in reinforcements. Campfires will be more frequent to offset the extra traveling and increase in status ailments. It is recommended to bring a team that hits hard and fast. Enemies have low strength and accuracy but do well in extended battles.
- Venom slimes. This purple variant will focus on poison rather than healing
- Skeletons. These animated skeletons can call in reinforcements and rebuild themselves. They can also give themselves Avoid by raising their shield
- Snails. Giant snails focus on armor and slowing down your team.
- Zombies. Slow and inaccurate, zombies will spread poison and weak. They will also remove armor with their acid breath.
- Zombie animals. Similar to their normal variants, but they can now poison and weaken your team
- Drakes. Dedicated hounds of reptians with similar move sets to their masters.
- Mushrooms. Extremally low health targets that should be removed quickly. Depending on the type, they can inflict massive amounts of poison or heal their team
- Flies and Mosquitos. Unlike other enemies, they do not have a cooldown on how frequently they can bring in allies. Thankfully they have low health.
- Truffles. Giant humanoid mushroom mini-bosses that will shower your team with hard hitting charge punches
- Toads. Like their frog cousins but slower and bulkier. They like to shuffle your team and stun with belly flops.
- Some events can now give consumables.
- Enemies will now use avoid, charm, and redirect skills.
Bugs:
- Fixed a visual error caused by the sobbing skill
- Acid vomit no longer removes focus stacks equal to owned armor stacks
- Fixed a display bug in the shop tutorial
- Fixed a display bug during the new skill tutorial
- Fixed a pounce draw error
- Fixed a typo in green statue
- If an artifact gives enemies burn at the start of a turn, it will no longer deal burn damage to the back slot
- Hives will now properly spawn hornets
- Acid vomit will now properly show animations
- Tail Whip now has sound
- Rage totem no longer shows if the holder has no frenzy
QoL:
- You no longer exit the consumable menu when using a consumable, excluding maps and firewood
- The first dungeon will now be the cave dungeon. The primary motivation is its bosses are not immune to most statuses. This encourages building accuracy and allows players to experiment with status teams early. Also the mile stone event can help new players unable to get to the bosses.
- The second dungeon will now be the ruins dungeon.
- Updated jungle map colors to increase contrast
Balance:
- The witchdoctor combat ai has been rewritten to use totems and redirects. Either quickly kill its totems or use aoe attacks to win this fight.
- Pipe smoke no longer consumes a purple orb to restore energy
- Removed damage cap
- Acid vomit no longer removes armor. Instead it now inflicts broken and poison based on the current floor tier
- Belly flop will now stun
- Slightly increased the number of status stacks inflicted by enemy attacks at higher levels
- Added camps to floor 2 of the cave
- Removed black bears from tier 1 of the cave
- Enemies will now only lose 1 stack of avoid and redirect per turn
- The mile stone cavern event will now grant milestones based on tier
- Howl now gives more focus to wolves.
- Rage totem increases frenzy damage by an additional 5%
