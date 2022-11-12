 Skip to content

Rushdown Revolt update for 12 November 2022

Hotfix Patch 11/11/22

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some instances of XP gained value displaying incorrectly
  • Fixed issues with Mastery > Achievements tabs not functioning as intended
  • Fixed issue where a ‘default’ unresponsive track would appear for new players
  • Fixed issue where untucked Side-Bar would lock but stay untucked when entering the Fight submenu
  • Fixed Zhurong Raven and Phoenix skin descriptions displaying incorrectly
  • Various minor visual/interface improvements
  • Removed settings button from CPU’s in local games
  • Fixed issue where Level 10 Mastery Rewards: Player Icon and title did not appear to be unlocked in your inventory even though they were.

Known Issues

  • Sometimes your Profile customizations will reset to default.

All Stages

  • Combat Intensity has been tuned and updated to line up correctly. All legal stages except for Cyber Skyline now have an Intense soundtrack.

AfiGalu

  • Grabs now have the correct distance offset to place the opponent in AnG’s hands when grabbed.
  • sSp forces and spark cancel windows were erroneously changed during the redesign. The forces have been tweaked and the cancel once again buffers to f12.

Raymer

  • sSp orb should now properly clank and give the opponent spark. The clank-only hitbox offset has been slightly increased.
  • Some collision logic has been edited on dSp grenade. This should hopefully fix the ‘fake zoom’ bug.
  • Frozen stasis grenade no longer reactivates on opponents’ shields.

Reina

  • Tumble animation has been adjusted to prevent Reina from teleporting to the ground when she gets knocked down or techs.

