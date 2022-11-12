Hotfix Patch 11/11/22

Bugfixes
- Fixed some instances of XP gained value displaying incorrectly
- Fixed issues with Mastery > Achievements tabs not functioning as intended
- Fixed issue where a ‘default’ unresponsive track would appear for new players
- Fixed issue where untucked Side-Bar would lock but stay untucked when entering the Fight submenu
- Fixed Zhurong Raven and Phoenix skin descriptions displaying incorrectly
- Various minor visual/interface improvements
- Removed settings button from CPU’s in local games
- Fixed issue where Level 10 Mastery Rewards: Player Icon and title did not appear to be unlocked in your inventory even though they were.
Known Issues
- Sometimes your Profile customizations will reset to default.
All Stages
- Combat Intensity has been tuned and updated to line up correctly. All legal stages except for Cyber Skyline now have an Intense soundtrack.
AfiGalu
- Grabs now have the correct distance offset to place the opponent in AnG’s hands when grabbed.
- sSp forces and spark cancel windows were erroneously changed during the redesign. The forces have been tweaked and the cancel once again buffers to f12.
Raymer
- sSp orb should now properly clank and give the opponent spark. The clank-only hitbox offset has been slightly increased.
- Some collision logic has been edited on dSp grenade. This should hopefully fix the ‘fake zoom’ bug.
- Frozen stasis grenade no longer reactivates on opponents’ shields.
Reina
- Tumble animation has been adjusted to prevent Reina from teleporting to the ground when she gets knocked down or techs.
Changed files in this update