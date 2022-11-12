- Reduced ion beam range from 450 to 300.
- Added 1x3 wedge decals.
- Bugfix: Multiplayer desyncs caused when a ship is instructed to salvage or mine a part just before another ship finishes salvaging or mining the same part.
- When playing using Proton or WINE, multicore optimizations will now be automatically disabled to prevent freezes. (Equivalent to the '--cores 1' launch argument.) To restore multicore optimizations, use the '--cores 0' launch argument. (But if you do this you will likely get occasional random game freezes.)
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 12 November 2022
Update 0.20.21 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
