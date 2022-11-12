Astro Colony day 5 - Hungarian 100% + fixes

Hey Colonizers!
Day 5 summary is here!
I would love to thanks everyone for finding valuable bugs and crashes which got quickly resolved today!
In addition special thanks to Aquailis & antiqwiz who helped to complete Hungarian localization to 100%!
List of changes:
SINGLE PLAYER
- Added 100% Hungarian Localization
- Fixed crash related to selection of empty Hotbar item
- Oxygen generator swap mechanic added
- Cactuses missing visuals fixed
MULTIPLAYER
- New improved multiplayer Wolrld Origin for endless exploration
- Splitter is now supporting multiplayer
- Fixed issue where Colony Origin did not recover in multiplayer game
- Fixed an issue where planets could have wrong location after loading
I think we are ready for the weekend! ːsteamhappyː
See you on Astro Colony!
