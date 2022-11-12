 Skip to content

Astro Colony update for 12 November 2022

Astro Colony day 5 - Hungarian 100% + fixes

Hey Colonizers!

Day 5 summary is here!
I would love to thanks everyone for finding valuable bugs and crashes which got quickly resolved today!
In addition special thanks to Aquailis & antiqwiz who helped to complete Hungarian localization to 100%!

List of changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

  • Added 100% Hungarian Localization
  • Fixed crash related to selection of empty Hotbar item
  • Oxygen generator swap mechanic added
  • Cactuses missing visuals fixed

MULTIPLAYER

  • New improved multiplayer Wolrld Origin for endless exploration
  • Splitter is now supporting multiplayer
  • Fixed issue where Colony Origin did not recover in multiplayer game
  • Fixed an issue where planets could have wrong location after loading

I think we are ready for the weekend! ːsteamhappyː

See you on Astro Colony!

