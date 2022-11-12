Astro Colony day 5 - Hungarian 100% + fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9922217 · Last edited 12 November 2022 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey Colonizers!

Day 5 summary is here!

I would love to thanks everyone for finding valuable bugs and crashes which got quickly resolved today!

In addition special thanks to Aquailis & antiqwiz who helped to complete Hungarian localization to 100%!

List of changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

Added 100% Hungarian Localization

Fixed crash related to selection of empty Hotbar item

Oxygen generator swap mechanic added

Cactuses missing visuals fixed

MULTIPLAYER

New improved multiplayer Wolrld Origin for endless exploration

Splitter is now supporting multiplayer

Fixed issue where Colony Origin did not recover in multiplayer game

Fixed an issue where planets could have wrong location after loading

I think we are ready for the weekend! ːsteamhappyː

See you on Astro Colony!