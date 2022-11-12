Boo Party Update

Hey everybody! I've been plugging away at some mini game changes that will hopefully keep us all chill and vibing.

Previously, there were ways to reduce the difficulty of the dance and arcade minigames, but this wasn't at all apparent, it was something you had to poke around a lot to learn. There are some other adjustments (Succu Bouncer now even has a brief tutorial) but the big thing is that if you seem to be struggling, the game will tell you about those options, and some new options have been created for the tubing and workout games as well that should take some of the pressure off.

But, I got a messages from people who'd already had enough, and from the sound of it the last thing they wanted to do is spend more time on those minigames. So you can skip them entirely if you want, with a setting in the option menu. There's no penalty for setting it, or for skipping them. (Well, there is a little time cost if you do it in time attack mode..) So, please play the game how you want.

Also, just a little reminder, Steam's algorithm loves reviews and they're a big help to a game's visibility. So if you don't mind posting a review for this sort of game, please do! It will definitely help out.

Thanks again for playing Boo Party!