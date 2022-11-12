Community Crunch 340: New Sponsored Mods, Community Corner, and More!

Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!
The infamous Dodorex is making a triumphant return for our annual Turkey Trial event. Turkey Trial 6 begins on November 22nd this year and runs until December 7th! Keep your eyes peeled for the event details in the next Community Crunch!
If you are looking to change up the game why not check out some new mods? The ARK Sponsored mod program is currently in its winter break period, applications will open again on January 1st, 2023.
ARK Additions!
Garuga123 has been hard at work and ARK additions has expanded a lot. Explore the ARK with new creatures and fresh mechanics! This mod has a lot to look forward to as well as there are many more creatures planned for development!
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1522327484
There will be no EVO event this week.
Creator: The AxeMan
Are you looking for a guide on taming the newly released Carcharodontosaurus? Check out this new video by The AxeMan!
Dodowyvern by @NeoVanilluxe
Poisonous Nightmare (Alt) by Scutal
Untitled by RoboticHat#7835
Shadowmane by ShadowW0lf7
Draconis Obscurum, the Rock Drake by TheShadowStone
Giganotosaurus by Xapi Wave
Don't leave me like this! by @VELUKO1
Ari The Adventurer#1243
Vivixx#4697
Have a great weekend!
