 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ARK: Survival Evolved update for 12 November 2022

Community Crunch 340: New Sponsored Mods, Community Corner, and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 9921746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Welcome to another edition of the Community Crunch!

The infamous Dodorex is making a triumphant return for our annual Turkey Trial event. Turkey Trial 6 begins on November 22nd this year and runs until December 7th! Keep your eyes peeled for the event details in the next Community Crunch!


If you are looking to change up the game why not check out some new mods? The ARK Sponsored mod program is currently in its winter break period, applications will open again on January 1st, 2023.

ARK Additions!

Garuga123 has been hard at work and ARK additions has expanded a lot. Explore the ARK with new creatures and fresh mechanics! This mod has a lot to look forward to as well as there are many more creatures planned for development!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1522327484


There will be no EVO event this week.


Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form

Creator: The AxeMan
Are you looking for a guide on taming the newly released Carcharodontosaurus? Check out this new video by The AxeMan!

Dodowyvern by @NeoVanilluxe

Poisonous Nightmare (Alt) by Scutal

Untitled by RoboticHat#7835

Shadowmane by ShadowW0lf7

Draconis Obscurum, the Rock Drake by TheShadowStone

Giganotosaurus by Xapi Wave

Don't leave me like this! by @VELUKO1

Ari The Adventurer#1243

Vivixx#4697

Have a great weekend!
Studio Wildcard

Twitter: twitter.com/survivetheark
Discord: discord.com/invite/playark
Reddit: reddit.com/r/playark
Instagram: instagram.com/survivetheark
Twitch: twitch.tv/survivetheark
Steam: steamcommunity.com/app/346110
Youtube: youtube.com/survivetheark
Facebook: facebook.com/survivetheark
Official Wiki: ark.wiki.gg

Changed depots in kidcuisine branch

View more data in app history for build 9921746
ARK: Survival Evolved Content Depot 346111
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link