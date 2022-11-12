Update Notes for Nov 12

-Added all ui related gamepad interactions
(bookshelf, book of cultivation method, soul bound fabao, soul bound technique, soul bound skill, soul bound weapon, body furnance, difficulty selection, yin-yang mirror)
-Unlocked gamepad weapon and skill keybind change options
-Added quick breakthrough button(default keyboard C, gmaepad LT)
-Added quick teleport button(default keyboard F, gamepad RT)
-Added 6 new weapon combinations
