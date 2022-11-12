 Skip to content

Date Ariane Remastered update for 12 November 2022

Version 1.04 Steam Only Update

Build 9921510

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.04 fixes Steam Achievements, some of which stopped working in 1.03 because I accidentally overwrote the code, and also upgraded to Renpy 8.03 which supports Python 3. Renpy 8 does not support 32 bit windows, but neither does Steam.

