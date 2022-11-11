 Skip to content

cheesequest update for 11 November 2022

cheesequest v1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9921396 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains the following fixes:

  • Fixes an issue where the "Strong Stomach" modifier doesn't function when infused onto a card
  • Fixes an issue where a card can get poisoned twice
  • Fixes an issue where a card will attempt to attack an opposing card even if it is already dead
  • Fixes an issue where cards in your hand are animated based on framerate, causing them to move slowly on slower machines. Note: hard animations will be slightly different even when running at a full 60FPS
  • Decoupled other things from framerate

This update contains the following additions:

  • 5 Steam achievements have been added!

