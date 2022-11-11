cheesequest v1.0.9

This update contains the following fixes:
- Fixes an issue where the "Strong Stomach" modifier doesn't function when infused onto a card
- Fixes an issue where a card can get poisoned twice
- Fixes an issue where a card will attempt to attack an opposing card even if it is already dead
- Fixes an issue where cards in your hand are animated based on framerate, causing them to move slowly on slower machines. Note: hard animations will be slightly different even when running at a full 60FPS
- Decoupled other things from framerate
This update contains the following additions:
- 5 Steam achievements have been added!
Changed files in this update