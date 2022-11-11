 Skip to content

Abstract Grind update for 11 November 2022

Patch 2.8.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9921382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Character 3d model.
Added Spawner 3d model.
Added Upgrade stand 3d model.

Fixed boss heal bug.
Raging fire balls now deal less damage.
Black bat's blood projectiles now deal slightly less damage.

