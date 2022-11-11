Patch 2.8.9

Added Character 3d model.
Added Spawner 3d model.
Added Upgrade stand 3d model.
Fixed boss heal bug.
Raging fire balls now deal less damage.
Black bat's blood projectiles now deal slightly less damage.
