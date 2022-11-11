 Skip to content

Chess Survivors update for 11 November 2022

Small Hotfix Patch (0.6.1.1)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some spelling mistakes

  • Added a translation item for the "Ever Sharp Dagger"

  • Made some small balance tweaks to make Act 2 and 3 less punishing from getting hit. This mainly means less damage, but more health.

    • King base damge 6.0 -> 5.0
    • Act 2 Damage scale reduce from 25% -> 20%
    • Act 2 Health Scale increased from 40% -> 50%
    • Act 2 Elite health scale reduced from 20% -> 10%
    • Act 3 Damage scale reduce from 33% -> 20%
    • Adjusted Act 3 spawn rates slightly

Changed files in this update

