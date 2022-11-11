-
Fixed some spelling mistakes
-
Added a translation item for the "Ever Sharp Dagger"
-
Made some small balance tweaks to make Act 2 and 3 less punishing from getting hit. This mainly means less damage, but more health.
- King base damge 6.0 -> 5.0
- Act 2 Damage scale reduce from 25% -> 20%
- Act 2 Health Scale increased from 40% -> 50%
- Act 2 Elite health scale reduced from 20% -> 10%
- Act 3 Damage scale reduce from 33% -> 20%
- Adjusted Act 3 spawn rates slightly
Chess Survivors update for 11 November 2022
Small Hotfix Patch (0.6.1.1)
