Crash Dive 2 update for 19 November 2022

v1.2.54 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 9921245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added hotkey to switch directly to Map/Chart View (default “M”)
• Added custom color tabs and notes to crewmen
• UI Scale now resets to default when switching UI Mode
• Fixed Waypoint navigation errors when in AA Gunnery mode

Changed files in this update

Crash Dive 2 Content Depot 1449631
