• Added hotkey to switch directly to Map/Chart View (default “M”)
• Added custom color tabs and notes to crewmen
• UI Scale now resets to default when switching UI Mode
• Fixed Waypoint navigation errors when in AA Gunnery mode
Crash Dive 2 update for 19 November 2022
v1.2.54 change list
Changed files in this update