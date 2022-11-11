Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #3

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Fine Print displayed in the Inventory would often have the incorrect values displayed
- Fixed a bug where Swapping Device would stop working once the player gained Fine Print
- Fixed a bug where the "Rent Due" email could still appear in Endless Mode if the player used Comfy Pillow or Comfy Pillow Essence
- Fixed a bug where Five-Sided Die and Three-Sided Die would have their textures disappear when receiving a buff from Tax Evasion Essence
Changed files in this update