 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 11 November 2022

Content Patch #18 -- Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9921044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Fine Print displayed in the Inventory would often have the incorrect values displayed
  • Fixed a bug where Swapping Device would stop working once the player gained Fine Print
  • Fixed a bug where the "Rent Due" email could still appear in Endless Mode if the player used Comfy Pillow or Comfy Pillow Essence
  • Fixed a bug where Five-Sided Die and Three-Sided Die would have their textures disappear when receiving a buff from Tax Evasion Essence

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link