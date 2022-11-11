- Fixed controls switching between mouse and gamepad mode on Steam Deck. This should fix any issues with erratic aiming/turning being.
- Fixed button position on startup screen on Steam Deck
- Fixed some typos
Fabular: Once upon a Spacetime update for 11 November 2022
Patch notes 0.9.5629 (hotfix)
