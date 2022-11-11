 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabular: Once upon a Spacetime update for 11 November 2022

Patch notes 0.9.5629 (hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 9920974 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed controls switching between mouse and gamepad mode on Steam Deck. This should fix any issues with erratic aiming/turning being.
  • Fixed button position on startup screen on Steam Deck
  • Fixed some typos

Changed files in this update

Fabular: Once upon a Spacetime Content Depot 645721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link