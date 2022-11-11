 Skip to content

Flippin Misfits update for 11 November 2022

Release Notes - November 11th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9920429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Friends Booth is out of service for maintenance

    • Create a server from the Skull head before inviting your friends from the Steam overlay (Shift + Tab while in game)

  • QOL Improvements

