Update 53 for cyubeVR is live! New massive caves, glowing blocks and more!

Hey everyone, Update 53 for cyubeVR is live!

This update adds massive new caves, awesome new glowing blocks to be found in those new caves, cloaked torches for hidden lighting, footstep sounds for the player, native support for bHaptics, and many more improvements!

Let's take a look at the long list of changes first, and after that, let's get into more detail for the biggest changes!



**

Added new cave generation!

Added "Shimmerstone" blocks in the colors Blue, Green, Gold and White

Added "Shimmertile" blocks in the colors Blue, Green, Gold and White

Added "Starstone" blocks in the colors Blue, Green and Gold

Added "Cloakstone", "Cloaknuggets", and "Cloaked Torches" in all colors

Added footstep sounds for the player

Added native support for bHaptics

Added VRAM warning in the main menu, inspired by Half Life Alyx

Improved visuals of the floating recipe papers. Transparent items no longer look invisible on them now.

Made some recipe unlocks be grouped (e.g. finding one colored torch recipe now unlocks all colored torch recipes)

When grabbing a recipe paper and releasing it, it no longer falls to the ground now. Instead, it nicely floats.

Made the save format of the WorldMetadata.important files more robust

Improved UI visuals in the main menu

Fixed block items not correctly getting destroyed after crafting something

Fixed custom blocks icons not being guaranteed to finish loading before starting to load a world

Fixed moving a floating block causing the block to move to some incorrect location

Fixed moving a block on top of dirt away from it not turning the block below not into grass, if there's enough light

The "Save AA Performance" option on "Automatic" is now also automatically enabled by default for anyone playing the game on a Quest 2, saving around 6% GPU performance

Added new screenshots to the community screenshot showcase in the main menu

Fixed underground areas sometimes looking lit when it shouldn't receive any light

Fixed underground caves being full of fog

Improved visuals of the stone texture

Fixed there being dandelions floating around underground

Updated DLSS UE4 plugin to latest version

Added new function to the VoxelAPI: ConsumeBlockItems

Added new VoxelAPI function: SetPlayerViewDirection

Fixed calling VoxelAPI function SetBlock inside of Event_BlockDestroyed or Event_AnyBlockDestroyed not working when very quickly destroying a block multiple times in a row

Fixed repeatedly calling VoxelAPI function GetBlock causing issues with damaging that block

Fixed the Type parameter in the ConsumeBlockItems VoxelAPI function not working

"No free disk space" warning now shows up at 150 MB already instead of 100 MB

Fixed white one-pixel sparkling on blocks in dark areas, which was mostly just visible with DLSS enabled.

In the bottom right corner of the main menu, the game now displays the resolution it's rendering at

Fixed it being possible to click the "Continue last world" button in the main menu more than once, and stuff then looking incorrect

Fixed the "Walking Speed" and "Smooth Turn Speed" settings sometimes not being saved and loaded correctly

The "Crazy", "High" and "Off" bloom options are now only visible if the "Expert Settings" are enabled, as they all look quite ugly, especially with the new caves.

Fixed furnace ingot mold placing not working correctly

Added RTX 4090 to the list of high end GPUs that the game uses to determine default graphics settings

Fixed axe behaving a bit weird shortly after a tree is falling over

Fixed a possible crash

**



New massive caves with new blocks!

cyubeVR always had caves, but in the past, caves were mostly relatively small and narrow - great for finding resources, but not necesserily impressive on their own. That now significantly changed, cyubeVR is getting much bigger and much more impressive looking caves!

This update adds completely new cave generation to the game, creating giant caves for you to explore. All caves are procedurally generated and fully unique.

Here is a video showing you one of the new caves:

The new caves can be very big with complex structures, and also contain 8 completely new blocks: Blue Shimmerstone, Green Shimmerstone, Golden Shimmerstone, White Shimmerstone, Blue Starstone, Green Starstone, Golden Starstone, and Cloakstone.

Shimmerstone is a very pretty block that glows and emits actual light, like a torch, illuminating the area around it. It looks very cool in caves, and it's a great reason for why you want to look for these new caves: To mine some of that new Shimmerstone and use it in your builds! The new Starstone blocks can be found primarily at the ceiling of the new caves, and look really cool too.

There are 4 different overall types of the new caves, with different rarity: Caves with Blue Shimmerstone and Blue Starstone are the most common, caves with Green Shimmerstone and Green Starstone are less common, caves with Golden Shimmerstone and Golden Starstone are even less common, and fully dark caves without any glowing stones are the rarest. Sometimes, you can also find areas where these different types of caves meet, and might contain 2 or even 3 colors at once.

In the deepest of the new caves, no matter the main color of the cave itself, you can find White Shimmerstone close to the bottom of the cave. Also only very deep down you can find the new Cloakstone, an almost invisible block that you can only see when standing right next to it.

Having big caves in the world generation is a big difference compared to before, so there were also some other changes to make this possible in the best way: Before, there sometimes were small lighting issues that caused an underground area to appear lit when it clearly didn't receive any sun light. That's fixed now. You might also remember that looking into a deep cave before, you saw a lot of fog, seemingly lighting the cave up. That's also fixed now. Visuals of regular stone blocks have also been improved a bit. And there are also no dandelions flying around under ground any more, and you can't hear bird sounds underground any more either. So all in all, it's a much improved underground experience in cyubeVR now!

These new caves look amazing in VR, and it's impossible to show on a screenshot or video how cool it feels in VR to walk through one of these new caves. As you probably know, scale in VR always is something that is impossible to represent well on a flat screen, it feels so much more impressive in VR!

The already previously existing "small" caves still exist, those were not changed. The new caves are an addition, not a replacement. They are rarer than the "small" normal caves, but some of the small and narrow caves might now lead into the new big caves.

If you already have a cyubeVR world, then to find the new caves, you need to walk to still unexplored terrain. Any newly generated terrain will contain the new caves, you don't need to create a new world.

Shimmertiles

While the new Shimmerstone blocks already look great on their own, you can also use them to craft additional new blocks, called Shimmertiles!

There are Blue Shimmertiles, Golden Shimmertiles, Green Shimmertiles and White Shimmertiles. The difference between Shimmerstone and Shimmertiles is that Shimmertiles look less organic, they're a more fully glowing block, so potentially more fitting for building. They also cast stronger light than the equivalent Shimmerstone. The White Shimmertile block is especially useful, because it's the first time you can actually have fully white light in the game! A "white" torch never existed, and while you could mix multiple torch colors to get "White", it wasn't fully white on the edges of the light.

With White Shimmertiles, there is now a block that casts fully white light in a quite large radius.

Cloakstone and Cloaked Torches

As mentioned above, one of the new blocks you can find in the great new caves is Cloakstone. Cloakstone is almost completely invisible, unless you are very close to it. So you will pretty much only find it by walking into it while exploring one of the new caves.

When you mine a Cloakstone (needs an Iron Pickaxe), you get two Cloaknuggets. Those also are almost invisible. These Cloaknuggets you can use to craft 5 new torches, or convert existing torches into these: A regular Cloaked Torch, a Blue Cloaked Torch, a Red Cloaked Torch, a Green Cloaked Torch, and a Rainbow Cloaked Torch! To get a Cloaked Torch, you can simply put a Cloaknugget into an existing torch. It will then become cloaked. You can also directly craft Cloaked Torches with new recipes.

Cloaked Torches are very cool, because they are almost invisible: Only when standing directly next to them you can see them. They act exactly the same as regular torches, apart from the fact that they are pretty much invisible. So they are super useful for if you want to light up something in your build without any torches being visible!

A Cloaked Torch can also be converted back into a regular torch by putting colored or white dye into it.

Native bHaptics support

This update adds native support for bHaptics! If you have a bHaptics vest or arm or feet haptics, they should automatically work in cyubeVR now.

There are haptics for placing blocks, teleporting, shooting the bow, falling, being on low health, dying, and of course, most importantly, for mining. Now you can really feel the pickaxe in your arms and shoulders!

This update also adds footstep sounds for the player, depending on what type of ground you walk on. For some reason, the player never had footstep sounds in cyubeVR before - it's very surprising, but in the past few years, no one seemed to ever ask for footstep sounds, that's why it was never even considered that it might be a good idea to add them. It definitely improves immersion to have them, so now they exist!

VRAM Warning

This is a new feature that will help a lot of players to have better performance in the game, inspired by Half Life Alyx, which is doing the same thing: In the main menu, the game now shows you a well visible warning below the main UI if you have background software running that uses a significant amounts of VRAM (GPU Memory), and tells you that that will likely reduce performance in the game.

If there are any processes that use a lot of VRAM, the game even tells you exactly which processes that are. For example, if you have Firefox running in the background, which is one of the most problematic programs in that regard, you will now most likely see the game telling you about Firefox using significant GPU resources in the background, and suggest you to close that for best performance. A lot of VR players don't know how much having Firefox or Chrome open in the background can actually hurt performance, so this will help to prevent a lot of players from wondering why the performance in the game is a lot worse than it should be on their hardware!

New VoxelAPI functions

If you are a modder using the VoxelAPI to create mods for cyubeVR, then there are two new functions available for you now: ConsumeBlockItems and SetPlayerViewDirection. For more information about the VoxelAPI, check out the VoxelAPI GitHub repo: https://github.com/sbsce/cyubeVR-VoxelAPI-Modding

Thanks very much to all the Patreon supporters!

A big thanks to everyone for supporting the development of cyubeVR on Patreon! I'm working full-time on cyubeVR, and it's often quite hard to make a living purely off the Steam sales of the game, so any Patreon Supporter is really worth a lot for the continued development of the game. Thanks so much to all the Patreon Supporters (list sorted by total lifetime donation, highest first):

**

**_

Patreon rewards are being mentioned in the list of Patreon supporters in the main menu, getting a special colored name in the official cyubeVR discord, and physical items like a sticker, mug, or T-Shirt with cyubeVR designs.

More awesome new mods

Recently, more new mods were added to the workshop! Let's mention them here:

So many awesome new blocks! You can install every one of them with a single button click, and immediately use them for building in the game. Make sure to regularly browse through the Steam Workshop and subscribe to anything you find useful for building in cyubeVR!

If you're interested now in creating your own custom blocks for cyubeVR, here you can find a tutorial about how to create custom blocks for cyubeVR - as long as you are familiar with using any image editing software, it's a really fun and easy process! https://steamcommunity.com/app/619500/discussions/3/1640917625019543783/

As usual, thanks very much to our great beta testers in the official cyubeVR discord who tested this update as part of 30 separate beta builds! If you want to test new features earlier when they come out in the beta branch, make sure to join the discord and take a look at the #beta-build-patch-notes and #beta-build-discussion channel!

That's all for today! If you like the game, don't forget to tell other people about it and write a review on Steam if you haven't done that already, even if you just write "good game". Writing a positive review is the easiest way you can support the game because indie devs like me are very dependent on the Steam Algorithm recommending the game to new people to be able to afford to keep working on it!

