Badlands Patch Update 11 November 2022

Greetings everyone. This update fleshes out Paradise a bit with the abandoned factory and some bug fixes to New Hope. I've been working hard on the large Act 2 update titled Billionaire Bunkers. It will likely drop in the next update. This patch will also preload some of the Act 2 assets.

Added abandoned factory to Paradise map. Good place to get scrap metal.

Interactable resources now take 4 times as long to respawn.

Bugfixes to New Hope

Most no build zones have been removed from all maps.

Player flashlight is brighter.