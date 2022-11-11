Badlands Patch Update 11 November 2022

Greetings everyone. This update fleshes out Paradise a bit with the abandoned factory and some bug fixes to New Hope. I've been working hard on the large Act 2 update titled Billionaire Bunkers. It will likely drop in the next update. This patch will also preload some of the Act 2 assets.
- Added abandoned factory to Paradise map. Good place to get scrap metal.
- Interactable resources now take 4 times as long to respawn.
- Bugfixes to New Hope
- Most no build zones have been removed from all maps.
- Player flashlight is brighter.
Changed files in this update