Badlands update for 11 November 2022

Badlands Patch Update 11 November 2022

11 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone. This update fleshes out Paradise a bit with the abandoned factory and some bug fixes to New Hope. I've been working hard on the large Act 2 update titled Billionaire Bunkers. It will likely drop in the next update. This patch will also preload some of the Act 2 assets.

  • Added abandoned factory to Paradise map. Good place to get scrap metal.
  • Interactable resources now take 4 times as long to respawn.
  • Bugfixes to New Hope
  • Most no build zones have been removed from all maps.
  • Player flashlight is brighter.

