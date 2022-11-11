- hover effects on buttons
- several sound effects
- new 'option' screen (resolution, window mode, music/sound-volumes)
- a new cheat: type '0361' on the menu screen to unlock all levels
- planes now turn faster to their target course
- some ui improvements
- some bugfixes
ATCo2 update for 11 November 2022
November Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update