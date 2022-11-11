 Skip to content

ATCo2 update for 11 November 2022

November Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9920043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • hover effects on buttons
  • several sound effects
  • new 'option' screen (resolution, window mode, music/sound-volumes)
  • a new cheat: type '0361' on the menu screen to unlock all levels
  • planes now turn faster to their target course
  • some ui improvements
  • some bugfixes

