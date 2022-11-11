 Skip to content

Dungeon Drafters Playtest update for 11 November 2022

Update v1.1

Update v1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH v1.1.0

We are happy to announce that we've fixed a couple of major bugs today!

  • Most known issues related to options have been solved. You might still encounter a few problems when changing the resolution.
  • Returning to the main menu should now correctly clear all previous information (such as shards, progress, questions, etc.)
  • Fishing inside a dungeon no longer destroys your entire deck. It is safe.
  • You should be able to properly skip all dialogues.
  • Unexistent lava axe cards should no longer appear in your decklist.
  • The Tesla Claw contraptions found inside Glacial Library should no longer soft-lock the game.
  • Slime card is now working.
  • Fixed a few typos.
  • A bunch of other minor features.
  • NEW: Linux build. (It is not properly tested. We are interested in hearing feedback about this particular build.)

