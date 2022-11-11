Update v1.1

PATCH v1.1.0
We are happy to announce that we've fixed a couple of major bugs today!
- Most known issues related to options have been solved. You might still encounter a few problems when changing the resolution.
- Returning to the main menu should now correctly clear all previous information (such as shards, progress, questions, etc.)
- Fishing inside a dungeon no longer destroys your entire deck. It is safe.
- You should be able to properly skip all dialogues.
- Unexistent lava axe cards should no longer appear in your decklist.
- The Tesla Claw contraptions found inside Glacial Library should no longer soft-lock the game.
- Slime card is now working.
- Fixed a few typos.
- A bunch of other minor features.
- NEW: Linux build. (It is not properly tested. We are interested in hearing feedback about this particular build.)
Changed files in this update