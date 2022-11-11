 Skip to content

Dark Past update for 11 November 2022

Some Jump Scares Events Are Now Random. Added More Jump Scares Opportunities

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dragging a player across the floor
Grabbing a player
Appearing in front of the player

Added more jump scare opportunities within Eagle Street 1, 6 and 7

