Your Blight update for 11 November 2022

November 12 Dawn bug patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9919798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The phenomenon that the trait 'Dog Nose' was not applied to slaughter is fixed.
  • Changed the multiplier of the Great Wound stat from max hp to current hp.
  • Fixed some objects whose images were awkward when playing rounds.
  • Added an initial destination progression guide.
  • Fixed some skill tooltip errors.

Changed files in this update

