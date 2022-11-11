- The phenomenon that the trait 'Dog Nose' was not applied to slaughter is fixed.
- Changed the multiplier of the Great Wound stat from max hp to current hp.
- Fixed some objects whose images were awkward when playing rounds.
- Added an initial destination progression guide.
- Fixed some skill tooltip errors.
Your Blight update for 11 November 2022
November 12 Dawn bug patch
