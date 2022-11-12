 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Castle Constructor update for 12 November 2022

Alpha 6.1.2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9919747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small patch to fix a few issues. The issue causing the crash has been identified and I am working to get it fixed.

  • Increased Siege Ladder health.
  • Reduced the time needed for some of the enemy units to come in.
  • Reduced the cost of pitch to 10.
  • Prevent zooming in when switched to the overhead view so the toggle button does not disappear.
  • Made an adjustment to keep guards so they more reliably go after enemies that are on the keep.
  • Adjusted the Mesas level to reduce/prevent enemies from getting stuck near the starting flag.
  • Several minor visual bugs.

Changed files in this update

Castle Constructor Content Depot 1555311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link