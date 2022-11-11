Follow the Path To Glory in FUT 23 with special live Player Items that upgrade as teams progress through the biggest tournament in world football.
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 update for 11 November 2022
Follow the FIFA World Cup™ Path To Glory in FUT 23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
