 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 update for 11 November 2022

Follow the FIFA World Cup™ Path To Glory in FUT 23

Share · View all patches · Build 9919725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Follow the Path To Glory in FUT 23 with special live Player Items that upgrade as teams progress through the biggest tournament in world football.

Changed depots in rl_final branch

View more data in app history for build 9919725
Depot 1811261
Depot 1811262
Depot 1811263
Depot 1811264
Depot 1811265
Depot 1811266
Depot 1811267
Depot 1811268
Depot 1811269
Depot 1811271
Depot 1811272
Depot 1811273
Depot 1811274
Depot 1811275
Depot 1811276
Depot 1811277
Depot 1811278
Depot 1811279
Depot 1827531
Depot 1827532
Depot 1827533
Depot 1827534
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link