Factorio update for 22 November 2022

Version 1.1.72 released as stable

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog for versions 1.1.71 and 1.1.72

Minor Features

  • Added preferred audio device output setting.
  • Added the current binary architecture to the main menu version string.
  • Improve mod update checking for large mod collections

Optimizations

  • Added native support for Apple Silicon Macs.

Graphics

  • Loaders now show their item filters in alt mode.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a crash when canceling deconstruction of a pipe to ground while the GUI was open. more
  • Fixed entity ghosts would draw wires even if prototype of inner entity disabled it. more
  • Fixed incorrect panning of CyclicSound (for example, flamethrower turret's stream sound). more
  • Fixed that ScriptRendering requested string localisation during on_init when it was not available. more
  • Fixed Generator tooltip ignoring fluid emissions multiplier. more
  • Fixed that teleporting cars between surfaces would create the build effect smoke. more
  • Fixed a crash related to undoing mining of another forces entities after the other force had been deleted. more
  • Fixed it was possible to acquire forbidden items in the Transport belt madness levels. more
  • Fixed that linked-belt was missing from the collision mask defaults. more
  • Removed 'Fuel emissions' label from Burner info panel. more
  • Fixed that expansion parties could destroy spidertrons while building new bases. more
  • Fixed a crash when doing alt-reverse selections in zoomed-in map mode. more

Modding

  • Added Alt reverse selection support for selection tools. more

Scripting

  • Added LuaGuiElement::close_dropdown().
  • Added LuaInventory::is_full().
  • Added 'include_bar' parameter to LuaInventory::count_empty_stacks().

You can get experimental releases by selecting the 'experimental' beta branch under Factorio's properties in Steam.

