Version 1.1.72 released as stable

Changelog for versions 1.1.71 and 1.1.72
Minor Features
- Added preferred audio device output setting.
- Added the current binary architecture to the main menu version string.
- Improve mod update checking for large mod collections
Optimizations
- Added native support for Apple Silicon Macs.
Graphics
- Loaders now show their item filters in alt mode.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash when canceling deconstruction of a pipe to ground while the GUI was open. more
- Fixed entity ghosts would draw wires even if prototype of inner entity disabled it. more
- Fixed incorrect panning of CyclicSound (for example, flamethrower turret's stream sound). more
- Fixed that ScriptRendering requested string localisation during on_init when it was not available. more
- Fixed Generator tooltip ignoring fluid emissions multiplier. more
- Fixed that teleporting cars between surfaces would create the build effect smoke. more
- Fixed a crash related to undoing mining of another forces entities after the other force had been deleted. more
- Fixed it was possible to acquire forbidden items in the Transport belt madness levels. more
- Fixed that linked-belt was missing from the collision mask defaults. more
- Removed 'Fuel emissions' label from Burner info panel. more
- Fixed that expansion parties could destroy spidertrons while building new bases. more
- Fixed a crash when doing alt-reverse selections in zoomed-in map mode. more
Modding
- Added Alt reverse selection support for selection tools. more
Scripting
- Added LuaGuiElement::close_dropdown().
- Added LuaInventory::is_full().
- Added 'include_bar' parameter to LuaInventory::count_empty_stacks().
