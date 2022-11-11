3.22.19.0 Update Notes

Changelog:

Added:

All effect, dialogue, quest, and vendor references support guids.

Asphyxiating status icon while in non-breathable area.

Max Boss Zombies per-navmesh option.

Per-dialogue-message option to change NPC face.

Changed:

Removed devkit editor and its related unused systems.

Moved decal visibility into regular editor visibility tab.

Partially upgraded Nodes editor similar to Volumes and re-categorized devkit spawnpoint as node.

Moved devkit object material overrides into Objects editor.

Item Equip sound is redirectable with EquipAudioClip option.

Server logs when client requests graceful disconnect.

Slightly improved "spy" capture performance.

Fixed:

Several exploits to remove grass and terrain materials.

Twised start of road mesh with "ignore terrain" enabled.

Another bug with planar reflections with multiple water volumes.

Leaking foliage cuts when floors were destroyed.

Pressing rotate item while not dragging item still playing audio.

Lockpicks, tires, and batteries being removed if another player enters vehicle while using.

Round scale to -1 or +1 if nearly equal to help reduce slight misalignments between objects.

Round rotation angles if nearly axis aligned to help reduce slight misalignments between objects. For example 89.99 rounds to 90.

Notes:

Most effect and NPC features did not yet support guids, instead relying on the old 16-bit ids. Now anywhere that a 16-bit effect or NPC asset id is used can also support guid instead. New and future content should use guids where possible to avoid asset id conflicts. Going through all of the related code was a rather large change, so there might be some unexpected side effects that need fixing in a patch.

Merging the last few features from the devkit into the regular editor is a big step toward improving the experience for mappers. The focus of editor updates can finally shift from fixing the "devkit vs legacy" mess to new tools, features, QoL, etc.