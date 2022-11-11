 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Muspell update for 11 November 2022

Muspell Alpha 14 - Breakables

Share · View all patches · Build 9919367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • break vases in the world to loot potions
  • new achievement: reach the end (good luck!)
  • new achievement: survive for 15 minutes with all heroes
  • life and mana regen have been slightly reduced
  • fix UI problem with gamepad on level up screen

Changed files in this update

Muspell Windows Depot 1067701
  • Loading history…
Muspell Mac Depot 1067702
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link