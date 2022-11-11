- break vases in the world to loot potions
- new achievement: reach the end (good luck!)
- new achievement: survive for 15 minutes with all heroes
- life and mana regen have been slightly reduced
- fix UI problem with gamepad on level up screen
Muspell update for 11 November 2022
Muspell Alpha 14 - Breakables
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Muspell Windows Depot 1067701
- Loading history…
Muspell Mac Depot 1067702
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update