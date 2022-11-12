[Ver 1.2.11120] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed bug in which the status of some monsters was not indicated by icons.
- Corrected the display of the Monster Book.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update