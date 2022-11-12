 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 12 November 2022

[Ver 1.2.11120] Update Info

Build 9919353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed bug in which the status of some monsters was not indicated by icons.
  • Corrected the display of the Monster Book.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1895861
