More Updates, Skybox, outdoor improvements, & AI!

The following listed are updates and improvements to RetroRange
-
Skybox updated
-
Added more props to the outdoor range
-
Basic patrol prototype AI robot, more AI improvements are planned, currently doesn't interact with the player.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update