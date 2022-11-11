 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RetroRange update for 11 November 2022

More Updates, Skybox, outdoor improvements, & AI!

Share · View all patches · Build 9919322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following listed are updates and improvements to RetroRange

  • Skybox updated

  • Added more props to the outdoor range

  • Basic patrol prototype AI robot, more AI improvements are planned, currently doesn't interact with the player.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140151
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140152
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link