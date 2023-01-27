 Skip to content

Negative Atmosphere: Emergency Room update for 27 January 2023

Negative Atmosphere: Emergency Room™ - Release Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community
You've waited for a long time and here it is: The first two operations for Emergency Room are out on Steam NOW. Please keep in mind, that this is an in-development, early access title - so expect some Jank. Feedback is welcome and a form will be up soon to submit your reports. Below you will find our full announcement that goes into detail about us, the game and our plans going forward

