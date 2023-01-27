Negative Atmosphere: Emergency Room™ - Release Announcement

You've waited for a long time and here it is: The first two operations for Emergency Room are out on Steam NOW. Please keep in mind, that this is an in-development, early access title - so expect some Jank. Feedback is welcome and a form will be up soon to submit your reports. Below you will find our full announcement that goes into detail about us, the game and our plans going forward
Negative Atmosphere: Emergency Room update for 27 January 2023
You've waited for a long time and here it is: The first two operations for Emergency Room are out on Steam NOW. Please keep in mind, that this is an in-development, early access title - so expect some Jank. Feedback is welcome and a form will be up soon to submit your reports. Below you will find our full announcement that goes into detail about us, the game and our plans going forward