Patch v1.0.8r Released

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Minor adjustments to NPC and pup coat odds (reduced odds of Life is Rough coats, reduced odds of Buffy NPC coat and increased odds for several lighter NPC coats).
- Adjustments to time passage in Slough Creek multiplayer accelerated mode so newborn ungulates are born at roughly the same time as in the past.
- Reduced the color saturation of game visuals when Ambient Occlusion is disabled.
- When using controller, D-Pad now navigates down through the Family Tree pulldown list of snapshots.
- Increased the volume of elk gallop and trot sound effects.
- Increased odds of snowfall somewhat.
- Minor refinements to animal tracks in deep snow.
- Naptime for Pups music track now plays when pups are sleeping at the rendezvous site (as well as when sleeping at the den).
BUGS FIXED:
- Degraded performance, mainly noticeable on low-end computers.
- In certain situations, multiplayer games which have been closed will still appear in the lobby.
- Gaps in the deep snow surface in a few locations.
- Some hunting tutorial tips can disappear almost immediately.
- In multiplayer, when health is exactly at 40%, the "can't do Quick Heal" notification does not get displayed properly.
- Minor memory leak from animal tracks functionality.
- Cannot rename or edit wolf after certain rare sequence of events in wolf customizer.
- If player disables anti-aliasing in game graphics settings, distant water bodies will then rise above ground when player-wolf sprints.
- Issues with rapid clicking on the Continue button in Age Perks.
- Removed a few unnecessarily blocked words from the badword filter.
- Multiplayer: If timing is just right (or rather, just wrong), player joining during the newborn pups scene can cause game to stall.
- Multiplayer: In rare situations, host transfer fails to be initiated properly for some players.
- Changed moose meat chunk scent color to match living moose scents better.
- On main menu, file sync popup window can occasionally conflict when trying to log into account.
- Minor terrain and vegetation issues.
