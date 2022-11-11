 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 11 November 2022

Patch v1.0.8r Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Minor adjustments to NPC and pup coat odds (reduced odds of Life is Rough coats, reduced odds of Buffy NPC coat and increased odds for several lighter NPC coats).
  • Adjustments to time passage in Slough Creek multiplayer accelerated mode so newborn ungulates are born at roughly the same time as in the past.
  • Reduced the color saturation of game visuals when Ambient Occlusion is disabled.
  • When using controller, D-Pad now navigates down through the Family Tree pulldown list of snapshots.
  • Increased the volume of elk gallop and trot sound effects.
  • Increased odds of snowfall somewhat.
  • Minor refinements to animal tracks in deep snow.
  • Naptime for Pups music track now plays when pups are sleeping at the rendezvous site (as well as when sleeping at the den).
BUGS FIXED:
  • Degraded performance, mainly noticeable on low-end computers.
  • In certain situations, multiplayer games which have been closed will still appear in the lobby.
  • Gaps in the deep snow surface in a few locations.
  • Some hunting tutorial tips can disappear almost immediately.
  • In multiplayer, when health is exactly at 40%, the "can't do Quick Heal" notification does not get displayed properly.
  • Minor memory leak from animal tracks functionality.
  • Cannot rename or edit wolf after certain rare sequence of events in wolf customizer.
  • If player disables anti-aliasing in game graphics settings, distant water bodies will then rise above ground when player-wolf sprints.
  • Issues with rapid clicking on the Continue button in Age Perks.
  • Removed a few unnecessarily blocked words from the badword filter.
  • Multiplayer: If timing is just right (or rather, just wrong), player joining during the newborn pups scene can cause game to stall.
  • Multiplayer: In rare situations, host transfer fails to be initiated properly for some players.
  • Changed moose meat chunk scent color to match living moose scents better.
  • On main menu, file sync popup window can occasionally conflict when trying to log into account.
  • Minor terrain and vegetation issues.

