- Some menu tweaks in settings menu
- Added voice chat enable/disable toggle (NOTE that voice chat is not yet implemented, but will be coming soon)
- The referee now looks at boxers and moves around the ring during the fight trying to stay out of the way. There will be more ref tweaks but it's nice to finally get him moving!
- Various reported exploit fixes
- Health and damage tweaks based on player feedback
- Quick blurb on the Early Access menu directing people to the discord for PvP
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 11 November 2022
Update 0.81a - Ref update and Exploit Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Era of Combat: Boxing Content Depot 1687101
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update