mdiapp+ SE 1.20.38 Released - Noember 12th, 2022

Function Addition
- You can now double the border of the text layer (in response to requests from VTubers).
Failure Correction
- Fixed a problem with symmetrical brush rendering when a layer is hidden in the upper left corner.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update