mdiapp+ SE update for 12 November 2022

mdiapp+ SE 1.20.38 Released - Noember 12th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Function Addition

  • You can now double the border of the text layer (in response to requests from VTubers).

Failure Correction

  • Fixed a problem with symmetrical brush rendering when a layer is hidden in the upper left corner.

