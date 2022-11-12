 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FireAlpaca SE update for 12 November 2022

FireAlpaca SE 2.8.11 Released - November 12th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9918528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Function Addition

  • You can now double the border of the text layer (in response to requests from VTubers).
  • Added option to color menu to restore foreground and background colors on startup.
  • Added noise filter.
  • Added presets to channel operation filters.
  • "Draft" has been added to "Properties" in the Layer menu.
  • Added "Merge Layers" menu to the layer list popup.

Failure Correction

  • Fixed a problem with symmetrical brush rendering when a layer is hidden in the upper left corner.
  • Fixed to make the toolbar as unhidden as possible (macOS).

Changed files in this update

FireAlpaca SE Content Windows 32bit Depot 458751
  • Loading history…
FireAlpaca SE Content Windows 64bit Depot 458752
  • Loading history…
FireAlpaca SE Content Mac Depot 458753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link