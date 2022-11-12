FireAlpaca SE 2.8.11 Released - November 12th, 2022

Function Addition
- You can now double the border of the text layer (in response to requests from VTubers).
- Added option to color menu to restore foreground and background colors on startup.
- Added noise filter.
- Added presets to channel operation filters.
- "Draft" has been added to "Properties" in the Layer menu.
- Added "Merge Layers" menu to the layer list popup.
Failure Correction
- Fixed a problem with symmetrical brush rendering when a layer is hidden in the upper left corner.
- Fixed to make the toolbar as unhidden as possible (macOS).
Changed files in this update